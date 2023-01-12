Plans to convert the former offices and showroom of Sunline Blinds in Peterborough into a new nursery have been approved.

The building, located at 1200 Lincoln Road, close to the Werrington Parkway, will now be converted by Lilliput Day Nursery (Spalding) Ltd; which plans to decorate the building and fit kitchen and sink units.

Plans state that the business would open between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday and provide care to children aged between 0-4 years. Four qualified early years educators would be employed for the nursery that would cater for a maximum of 25 children at one time.

The existing property which formerly belonged to Sunline Blinds on Lincoln Road. Photo: Google.

No objections were made to the plans during the consultation, with respondents welcoming the idea of having a nursery located so close to a number of businesses in the area.

One of the respondents said: “My child attends Lilliput Day Nursery Spalding, fantastic nursery who care, compassion and safety for the children is at the forefront of everything they do.

“The nursery is vigilant to the safety of the children attending. The present site is situated on a main road, opposite a river but due to safety features in place, there are no risks to the children.”

The building is currently made up of four main rooms, alongside a kitchen, (three showrooms and an office). The plans state that these will be converted into two preschool rooms, a baby room and a toddler room.