Peterborough mum inspired to write children's book to help her daughter following heart surgery

The youngster had surgery to repair a hole in the heart

A creative mum from Peterborough has turned a story she came up with to entertain her child in hospital – into her first book.

Katie Rose’s four year-old daughter Amelia was in Leicester Royal Infirmary after undergoing serious surgery when she invented ‘The Monster Story’.

"My daughter had open heart surgery, and the hospital was scary to her as it would be for any child,” explained Katie, 22. “I didn’t think to take any books in, so I just made some up for her instead.”

Young Amelia Rose poses with her mum's first book.

Amelia needed surgery for atrioventricular septal defect (AVSD) – a condition where there is a large hole or holes in the wall between the chambers of the heart.

During the week she spent in hospital, Katie would think up fun bedtime stories to keep her daughter's mind off the medical treatments.

Amelia’s favourite bedside tale has now been turned into the children’s book which features “a magical journey to help princess Amelia overcome her biggest fears with her best friend”.

The main character, also called Amelia, is illustrated by the publishers to resemble the brave youngster.

Katie Rose and daughter Amelia.

“She loves the story,” adds Katie. “Even before it became a book she asked for it every night and she knows it off by heart. She’s now amazed that it’s an actual book and loves to see herself in it.”

Speaking about Amelia’s surgery, Katie added: “She recovered fast and is all better now.”

My Monster Story, suitable for ages 4-8, was published on April 14 through Hutchinson Publishers. It is available on Amazon, priced £8.99.