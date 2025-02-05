Peterborough families to receive supermarket vouchers from council during half-term

Around 13,000 children and young people in Peterborough are eligible for the vouchers

Supermarket vouchers are being sent to eligible families in Peterborough to help them support their children during the February half-term holiday.

As part of Peterborough City Council’s Household Support Fund (HSF), the authority is continuing to run the popular £15 supermarket vouchers scheme which has helped thousands of vulnerable youngsters.

Councillor Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: "The supermarket vouchers scheme has made a positive difference for many vulnerable families in Peterborough, so I’m delighted that once again we will be providing this vital support."

The £15 vouchers will be sent automatically to eligible families using school data and information held by the council. Vouchers will be sent out by text and email on Saturday 15 February, and all vouchers must be claimed by 9pm on Sunday 16 March or they will become invalid.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Following confirmation from the Department for Work and Pensions that the HSF has been extended, the council will be issuing vouchers at Easter, the May half-term and summer holiday during 2025. Any further updates will be announced in due course.”

Vouchers will be distributed to families with children and young people who receive:

• Income-related Free School Meals (children and young people aged four to 16)

• Early Years Pupil Premium under the income-based criteria

• Funded Childcare and Education for two-year-olds under the income-based criteria

• Some post 16 young people may be eligible under certain specific criteria which can be found here.

Approximately 13,000 children and young people are eligible for vouchers in the Peterborough City Council area. The authority is urging families to check whether they may be eligible for free school meals during term time, which would make them eligible for supermarket vouchers in the holidays.

Any children who become eligible up to and including Sunday 23 February will also receive vouchers if an application has been made. The council says may take up to 9pm on the day the voucher is sent for it to arrive, and that if you have more than one eligible child, the voucher links may be sent separately.

Cllr Kay Cole added: "I would urge anyone who is eligible for the scheme but has not already signed up to please consider doing so as soon as possible. The free school meals scheme not only helps families saving around £450 a year per child but also helps their child's primary school receive much-needed additional funding."

Information about the supermarket vouchers scheme and how to apply can be found on the council’s website.