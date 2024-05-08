Broadway nursery with their 'Top 20' award from daynurseries.co.uk.

Parents have rated a Peterborough nursery as one of the ‘Top 20 Nurseries’ out of 1,349 early years settings in the East of England.

Broadway Nursery has been awarded after scoring an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars for ‘overall experience’ – based on 32 reviews.

Situated in the heart of Peterborough, it offers pre-school and childcare – catering for babies and children aged from three months to five years-old.

The top 20 nurseries in East of England have each received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Those who left reviews for Broadway Nursery pointed to the “amazing staff” and noted how “wonderfully caring” they are with the children, and in keeping parents updated about their child’s progress.

One reviewer wrote: “Fantastic place for a child to develop, they work on all the base skills to build their fundamental understanding of things and push to help advance their knowledge in all things. They manage to do all of this while making it fun and interesting to keep the children engaged and happy. A wonderful environment for the kids to gain social skills and build friendships.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Broadway Nursery being rated by parents as a top nursery in East of England! Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Nina Csakvary, manager at Broadway Nursery commented: “We are thrilled to announce that we have been recognised as one of the top 20 nurseries in the East of England area by Day Nurseries!

“This incredible achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our amazing team, who strive every day to provide the best care and education for our little ones.

“We are immensely grateful to our staff, parents, and most importantly, the children, for making this possible. Thank you for your trust and support!”

To see Broadway Nursery reviews visit the Day Nurseries website and for a full list of all regional and national winners visit: http://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/

