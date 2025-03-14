The nursery is located on a working farm

A nursery near Peterborough is celebrating top marks from Ofsted – just two years after opening.

Little Wellies Day Nursery in Oundle has been graded ‘Outstanding’ across the board – with the education watchdog calling the facility ‘inspirational’.

The inspection was carried out February 10 at the nursery – run by husband and wife Michael and Tilly Gent.

Children enjoy the atmosphere of a real working farm at Little Wellies Day Nursery, in Oundle, Peterborough.

An excerpt from the report reads: “Children are warmly welcomed by the staff when they arrive at this inspirational nursery, which is located on a working farm where children spend considerable time learning outdoors. The nursery works to a high staff: child ratio, which allows staff to spend lots of time directly with children in small groups or individually.”

The inspector praised the nursery’s staff for offering “exceptional support” to all the children, and helping to teach them about kindness and respect.

The “rapid” development of children’s vocabulary and speaking skills was also highlighted, with the report noting that staff “place a high focus on reading stories to children and engaging them in a supportive way”.

The report goes on: “Children learn about where food comes from. They watch oats being planted, visit them as they grow and see them harvested. Children spend time with the farmer and compare the oats the cows eat with the oats they make into flapjacks.”

There are a number of fun outdoor activities on offer for children at the nursery.

Commenting on the Ofsted report, Michael Gent said he and Tilly were “delighted”, adding: “This achievement is a testament to our dedicated team and our commitment to providing exceptional early years education in a unique rural setting, where children thrive through nature-based learning and hands-on experiences.”