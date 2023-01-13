Some familiar and not-so-familiar local places to entertain the kids now that Christmas is well and truly done with

Let’s face it, January can be a bit of a strange time when you’re parent.

With the frenzy of Christmas just a memory and the novelty of those lovingly-received gifts pretty much done with, inertia is the general vibe that tends to characterise the first month of the year.

Sitting around with your feet up, doing very little and going almost nowhere just feels like the right thing to be doing at this time of year.

And come on, don’t you deserve a little bit of down-time following your near-heroic efforts to make Christmas go with such a bang?

Of course you do. But will your kids see things the same way? Unlikely.

With this in mind, it’s almost inevitable that someone will pipe up and say “let’s have an afternoon out” at some point or another.

While this may seem like a huge amount of effort (“didn’t we go out last month?”), it can, and most likely will, do you a favour.

Do you all a favour, in fact; a change of pace and a bit of fresh air being an ideal way to shake you out of your selection box-induced malaise.But where to go, you ask? Well, with the weather being how it is at this time of year, it normally pays to keep things fairly local as you can always retreat to the car and get home quickly if/when winter starts biting hard.

With that, we’ve decided to draw up a list of some places that are within an easy drive (no more than an hour) of Peterborough city centre.

We’ve also decided to throw in a few indoor options, just to ensure you’ve got all bases covered.

1. Rutland Water (LE15 8QL) While it's fair to say there's far less going on around Rutland Water at this time of year than there is during the summer months, there's no doubting the area is a top drawer beauty spot, regardless of when you visit. Come when there's a modest frost and a lack of breeze - and a low sky on the horizon, if you're lucky - and you'll see and feel a stillness that will make your stress drift away. A bike ride or even just a group walk will be more than enough to blow all of your post-Christmas cobwebs away. Be sure to visit in the later afternoon/early evening if you a have budding stargazer in your clan - the night skies here can be stunningly clear during the winter.

2. Hollywood Bowl Peterborough (PE3 8YF) Noisy, crowded and garish - bowling alleys aren't everyone's cup of tea. The great thing about Peterborough's Hollywood Bowl though is that its modest size ensures it's never too busy, too crowded or too garish. Indeed, it can actually feel like quite a cute little neighbourhood alley during quieter periods. The lanes are well looked after and queues at the main counter tend to be mercifully short. The mini-arcade has a fair selection of video games and coin pushers, plus there's air hockey and pool tables on hand to keep things fresh. Hot, American-style fast food is available too but few people come here for the eats. Plenty of free parking and an easily accessible city centre location make this one of Peterborough's better indoor options for kids.

3. Glo Golf (PE1 1DH) Let's face it, crazy golf isn't isn't exactly one of our great nation's most enticing winter sports. For sure, the idea of taking it in turns to tap a luminous little ball through the base of a windmill or watermill while the wind tries to strangle you with your own scarf has limited appeal. Thankfully, we now have places like Glo Golf around to ensure we can get our crazy golf fix, not just in pleasant surroundings but also while having some genuine fun. In case you don't know, this 15-hole course has been designed to make you feel like you're in space, albeit a day-glo version of space. The holes are fun and varied with all manner of weird and wonderful obstacles to putt your ball around. Kids will love the life-size figures of aliens and astronauts, and the hot food options are pretty good too, if a bit pricey.

4. Exotic Pet Refuge (PE6 8RH) A perennial favourite with kids and adults alike, the Exotic Pet Refuge in Deeping St James is one of those places that is almost guaranteed to put a smile on even the most surly of faces. You can tell that the refuge is a labour of love the moment you enter, as the enthusiasm of Pam and her small team of staff is infectious. "When an animal is sick," Pam explains, "it comes into my home for special care." The refuge is home to more than 300 creatures, with everything from monkeys and snakes and even a lynx calling this part of Lincolnshire home. As you'd expect, the meerkats are always a big hit. Sadly, the refuge is only open to the public six days each year - give them a call on 07706 999838 to find out when the next one is.