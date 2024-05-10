Charity hero set for open water swim challenge as she marks fundraising milestone

Open water swim training: Liza Raby, centre, pictured with her hairdressing business partner Hannah Lowndes, right, and client Sarah Brown.

With £170k already in the bag for charity - you’d think such a prolific fundraiser was long over-due some rest.

But not charity hero Liza Raby - who is set for her first open water swim tomorrow to raise even more money for good causes.

The Peterborough mum began her fundraising journey some 20 years ago after her son Spencer was born with a range of conditions that required complex care.

Spencer Raby, 25, was diagnosed with an incredibly rare genetic condition known as UPF3B syndrome – which only affects around 50 people in the UK. The condition causes severe development delay. He also has Corpus Callosum, which means the part of his brain that sends out messages was not properly formed, and Gilbert Syndrome, which affects his liver.

Liza Raby and her son Spencer Raby at home in Bourne

Mum Liza, who runs the Spencer hair salon in Peterborough, and LH Hair Design in Bourne, has since raised a staggering £170,000 for local charities in Peterborough.

And her efforts continue tomorrow (Saturday) with her participation in the two-mile Burghley Open Water Swim.

"I’ve never done cold water swimming before, so this is a real challenge,” she said. “I'm very excited for this event.”

Liza will be taking on the feat with her hairdressing business partner Hannah Lowndes, client Sarah Brown, and supporters Helen Didsbury and Sandra Warner. Spencer’s grandad Chris Schwarz, 74, recently boosted the fundraising effort with an indoor one-mile swim, raising £300.

Liza enjoys a dance with Spencer at the Rainbow Ball. Photo: Dan Waters Creative Photography

The team are raising money for two charities – A Boy and His Special Dog, which trains dogs for support workers for people with autism, and The Able Stables – a charity that provides subsidised holidays for people with disabilities.

In the last 18 months alone, Liza and her supporters at the two hair salons have raised in excess of £21,000.

“We are very grateful to our supporters and our clients who are so generous with our charity work at LH Hair Design Bourne, and Spencers Salon Peterborough,” she said.

Speaking about her fundraising journey, Liza went on: “I started my fundraising when Spencer was two years-old. My first charity event was a pamper day and cakes in a salon I worked at in Brentwood Essex.

Liza pictured with TOWIE star Mark Wright, as part of BBC's The One Show.

“I never really dreamt the journey I would go on with our fundraising. I am so dedicated to making a difference in the world of disabilities and Spencer as always is my inspiration in everything I do.”

Liza recently organised a ‘Rainbow Ball’ for Spencer – which was a sell-out and a huge success – raising almost £10,000.

“Spencer absolutely had a ball, he loved it and was so very well behaved and danced most of the night,” she said.

As previously reported, Liza’s dedication to helping out good causes also caught the eye of BBC’s The One Show. Back in October last year, she was surprised at her Peterborough salon by a visit from TV celebrity Mark Wright. The former The Only Way is Essex star visited to thank Liza for her incredible charity work. It was an experience she described as ‘overwhelming’ and ‘amazing'.