8 common reasons for kids nightmares explained
With Halloween now just weeks away, Little Wishlist – an online gift registry for pregnancy, babies, and children – collaborated with two experts to discuss nightmares and night terrors.
The experts revealed that eight of the most common nightmare themes for children include dreaming about:
1. Monsters
· Usually suggests that you are facing mental and emotional distress in your waking life
2. Drowning
Most Popular
· Usually suggests that you are feeling overwhelmed or might even represent control issues
3. Getting lost or losing something important
· Usually suggests that you are anxious about something
4. Being chased
· Usually suggests that you are anxious about something, or experiencing heightened or ongoing stress
5. Feeling trapped
· Usually suggests that you are caught in a difficult, restrictive, or even dangerous situation
6. Natural disasters
· Usually suggests that you are nervous about a big change related to feelings of security, or the plans, goals, and the hopes you had for the immediate future
7. Public humiliation/catastrophe (things going wrong for them publicly)
· Usually suggests that you have feelings about being exposed as ill-prepared, incompetent, or deserving of shame
8. Teeth falling out
· Usually suggests that you are feeling a loss of control, or are worried about losing something or someone important to you
Common causes for nightmares include: watching something frightening, like TV programme or a film; being worried, stressed, or anxious; some medication; mental health conditions, such as PTSD.
Julia Boullemier, founder of Little Wishlist, commented that “dreams (including nightmares) are often a way for children to process their emotions and thoughts.
This may also include events that have happened to them.
According to the experts, Halloween can trigger a child to have nightmares, particularly for those who have an active imagination or watch many movies during the Halloween period.