Villagers near Peterborough create magical Advent windows display for Christmas

Loved by children and adults, the Advent Calendar is one of the greatest Christmas traditions. People love opening their advent windows to find a festive treat or a chocolate or two.

Now in Sawtry, residents are taking turns to decorate their windows each day for the new day of Advent. Sawtry resident. Lizzy Davies moved to the village this year and wanted to bring a new tradition to the village. She said: “It came about because of a tradition in a village in Bedfordshire that is very similar, I used to live nearby, so me and my family would then go one night driving around to find the windows.

“Then I thought this year as I am new to the village, why not try to set something up here to lift Christmas spirits considering how hard it must have been for everyone last year and now here we are!” Villagers loved the idea and readily got involved with displays of the Nativity to windows transformed in to a snowflake wonderland.

Lizzy said: “The reaction has been good so far, I’ve had plenty of volunteers and everyone has been very receptive. I’m hoping with this years success that it may be an even bigger event next year.

“I honestly am really overwhelmed by the eagerness to participate and can’t thank my volunteers enough.”

