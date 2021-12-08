Vegan market, street performances and micro-brewery all planned for Peterborough this Christmas

Christmas market at the Peterborough Cathedral in 2019.

Shoppers heading in over December to get their Christmas presents will be able to enjoy a wide range of food and drink options, as well as family-filled entertainment.

On Saturday December 18, a new micro-brewery and distillery market will be present down Bridge Street. The new event, run by the council, will feature a mixture of gin and craft beers for people to taste and purchase.

On the following day (December 19), the Vegan market will return; with up to 35 stalls including a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls. All have been created by a hand-picked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market will run from 10.30am to 4pm.

The market was set to come to the city last month (November 27) but was cancelled due to high winds caused by Storm Arwen.

Both of these events will feature alongside Unlocking Peterborough, a free family festival of circus, music and art which concludes over the two days.

The event, presented by Peterborough Positive and funded by the Welcome Back fund, has featured an exciting and unique programme of events and a Christmas winter wonderland.

The festivals programme will begin this weekend (December 11-12) from 1pm with the mesmerising Winter Fairy, a snow-kissed figure who will leave audiences in awe as she conjures crystal balls and skilfully moves them like ice bubbles.

Zooming around will be the Roller Skating Illuminated Presents, fitted in giant present costumes with twinkling illuminations, while the Christmas Belles are a ribbon-waving, stilt-walking duo who ring out yuletide chimes of good cheer with hand chimes.

The grand finale – Spark! - will take place the following weekend. This street theatre show combines high-impact drumming with a kaleidoscopic lighting design.

Cllr Steve Allen, cabinet member for housing, culture and communities, said: “Covid has impacted on our Christmas celebrations this year but there is still so much to enjoy over the coming weekends.

“I know the return of the Vegan Market will be hugely welcomed by many of our residents, and I am delighted for the first time we can offer a new micro-brewery and distillery market which, if successful, we would like to bring back in future years.

“Both of these will feature alongside the last weekend of Unlocking Peterborough which has been really popular since it began in October, and I can’t wait to see the final performances bring the city centre to life.”