This is when Christmas services are being held at Peterborough Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are a number of services being held today (Christmas Eve) and on Christmas Day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For some people, Christmas would not be Christmas without attending a festive service at Peterborough Cathedral.

The historic building is open every day other than Boxing Day throughout the year – and as Christmas arrives, there are a number of special services to mark the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Christmas Eve) there is a Cathedral Carol Service at 4pm, and a ‘Bethlehem Now!' service, with the Salvation Army Band, at 8pm.

A number of special festive services are taking place at Peterborough Cathedral

The Midnight Mass service starts at 11.30pm.

On Christmas Day itself, there is Holy Communion at 8am, with Sung Matins with the Cathedral Choir at 10am.

A Cathedral Eucharist for Christmas Day takes place at 11am, with a Festal Evensong, with Procession, at 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Cathedral said: “December can feel like chaos – lots of social events, services, Christmas presents to buy, never-ending to-do lists and the pressure to create the perfect Christmas. But in the midst of this chaos, our churches can offer an opportunity to find peace during this busy time. “We invite you to come as you are and worship with us at Peterborough Cathedral. Whether this is a season of joy and celebration for you or perhaps a time of reflection, you will find peace, comfort and fellowship within our ancient walls.”

For more information, visit https://www.achurchnearyou.com/church/16366/service-and-events/events-all/