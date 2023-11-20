Grotto will be open until Christmas Eve

Santa took a break from his Christmas preparations to officially start Queensgate’s festive celebrations at the weekend.

The big Christmas Lights Switch On took place on Saturday morning, with Father Christmas arriving to press the button.

Families were able to win some incredible prizes at the switch on.

Santa will now be spending time in his grotto in Queensgate, meeting children in the run up to Christmas.

Located in North Square the Santa Express has arrived from the North Pole and landed in the heart of Peterborough City Centre to bring joy to all. The famous grotto will be home to Santa all the way up until Christmas Eve where visitors to the centre can share their festive wishes. Tickets can be purchased at www.BookFatherChristmas.co.uk/Queensgate

Also, Santa’s guests will journey to the Christmas Craft Station for a variety of activities from Christmas card making to making your own 3D Polar Express Train – and of course all children are invited to write a letter to Santa.

Katie Chapman, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, shared her excitement for this year's festivities, saying, "Queensgate is dedicated to bringing joy and the true spirit of Christmas to our community, and this year is no exception. Our Santa Express will transport shoppers into a magical world of wonder, and we can't wait for everyone to join us for the holiday season."

Tickets cost £7.50 (plus a booking fee if booked online) and can be booked at www.BookFatherChristmas.co.uk/Queensgate

Quiet times are on Sundays at 10.30am to 11am.

