Santa helps Yaxley fire fighters raised thousands for charity
Crews held 50th year of Santa Sleigh Rides earlier this month
Santa was on hand to help fire fighters give an early Christmas present to charity, as crews raised thousands of pounds for charity.
Yaxley crews held their annual Santa Sleigh Rides through the village earlier this month to collect funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.
It was the 50th consecutive year the crews have held the festive event, which is one of the annual highlights in Yaxley.
The event sees Santa following a fire engine round the streets of the village, with a number of routes set up over the week to ensure everyone gets to see Father Christmas in the run up to the big day – and raise vital cash for the charity.
This year, an incredible was raised £3,000.81 for the cause.
Before the sleigh went out for the first time, former fire fighters from station joined the current crews to reminisce about the history of the event.