Father Christmas will be swapping his reindeer driven sleigh for a fire engine for the 50th time – as the annual Yaxley Santa Ride starts.

The event marks the unofficial start of Christmas in the village, as the fire fighters lead Santa around Yaxley, raising money for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Tandy has organised this year’s event, which kicks off on Monday (5 December) with runs also taking place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Santa ride is the 'unofficial' start of Christmas in Yaxley

Firefighter Josh, who has lived in the village all his life, said he was thrilled to be able to be involved.

He said: “I remember seeing the ride as a kid – it really did mark the start of Christmas here. When I started here on call, I really wanted to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It really does get everyone’s spirit lifted. I remember during Covid, in 2020, when no-one was able to see each other because of the restrictions. It really did put a smile on people’s faces.

"The highlight of doing it is seeing the children’s faces. We get some of the younger children who come out and give Santa their list, and we get to take a few photos.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money is raised for the Firefighters' Charity

The ride raises money for The Firefighters Charity, and last year’s ride raised around £3,300 for the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh said: “It is such an important charity for us. It helps with all sorts of things – it can help with mental health, physio for any injuries – a range of things.

"On the first Santa Ride, around £100 was raised, which was a lot of money then. Over the past few years, we have raised at least £2,500 each time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the 50th anniversary of the event, a number of firefighters who have moved on from the station will join the current crew tonight.

The event takes place this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh said: “It is a a lot of work organising it, but it is worth it.

"I hope I am here in 50 years to celebrate the 100th anniversary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad