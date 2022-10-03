Royal Mail has created 100 Christmas jobs in Peterborough to help posties deliver festive cards and presents to residents across the city and beyond.

The temporary jobs are all based at the Peterborough Mail Centre in Papyrus Road, Werrington, and the posts are all currently being filled.

Pay for the job ranges from £12.99 for weekday late shifts (between 2pm and 10pm) to £16.99 for some shifts on Sundays.

Royal Mail said successful applicants would ‘play a key role in delivering Christmas to the nation,’ unloading mail and parcels from vans, moving them through centres and helping sort letters.

The first shifts for the Christmas jobs start on November 21, with the temporary jobs ending between December 16 and January 6.