An urgent appeal has been launched by City College Peterborough - to find Father Christmas!

The desperate call for action has gone out in aid of a family fun day being hosted at the Brook Street learning centre on Saturday 10 December. The ‘Frozen Forest’ activity day will host a range of fun workshops where people of all ages can try their hand at festive activities such as Christmas card making, biscuit decorating and wreath fashioning.

Peterborough City College’s business operations manager, Sue Watsham, told the Peterborough Telegraph how she wants to make the event memorable by arranging for special guests from the North Pole to come and visit throughout the day.

She said: “We want to make it that little bit extra special, [arrange it] so that Santa and his elves are actually involved in the workshops.”

Unfortunately, the college has yet to tick off all of the boxes on its own festive wish list.

“We’ve got some volunteers for the elves,” Sue explained, “but we are desperately seeking Santa Claus.”

With December just around the corner, Sue is hoping her plea for help will be heard by a kindly, enthusiastic person in our region who is keen to get into – and share – the Christmas spirit.

“No previous experience is necessary,” Sue notes,assuringly, “and we will provide the outfit.”

Sweetening the offer further, she adds: “we will [also] pay for his reindeer fuel and as many mince pies as he can eat.”

Peterborough City College is acutely aware of the cost of living crisis and how it will make this Christmas a real challenge for many families. With this in mind, Sue is keen to reassure people that the ‘Frozen Forest’ activity day will not put a dent in anyone’s pocket. “The whole day is free,” she says: “all the workshops we are offering are free; there’s no charge.

As the interview wraps, Sue is still fretting about the fact “we’ve yet to find the main man.”

Almost begging, she issues one final plea:

