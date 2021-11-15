Peterborough’s Christmas countdown continues as tree arrives in Cathedral Square
Peterborough’s Christmas countdown continued as the 40-foot tree arrived in Cathedral Square today.
The tree, which has not yet been decorated with festive lights, will be the centre piece of the Christmas lights switch on, being held this Friday.
In recent years the council have returned to using a real tree, after a number of years with an artificial tree being placed in the square.
However, this year’s tree has not been welcomed across the board, with former BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Paul Stainton saying: “Peterborough Xmas tree looks like it’s been pulled through a hedge backwards.”
The rest of the decorations in the city centre started to appear last week.
The switch on will take place from 5pm until 7pm this Friday, with the event being hosted by Kev Lawrence. There will be appearances from panto stars, and of course, Father Christmas..