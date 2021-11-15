Peterborough’s Christmas countdown continues as tree arrives in Cathedral Square

Christmas tree at Cathedral Square. EMN-211115-154514009

The tree, which has not yet been decorated with festive lights, will be the centre piece of the Christmas lights switch on, being held this Friday.

In recent years the council have returned to using a real tree, after a number of years with an artificial tree being placed in the square.

However, this year’s tree has not been welcomed across the board, with former BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Paul Stainton saying: “Peterborough Xmas tree looks like it’s been pulled through a hedge backwards.”

The rest of the decorations in the city centre started to appear last week.