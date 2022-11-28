Peterborough's Cathedral Square ice rink remains closed for fourth day

Christmas revellers have been dealt a blow with news that Peterborough’s Cathedral Square ice rink remains closed.

Today (Monday) was meant to be the the fourth day the attraction was open to skaters. The cast of the Key Theatre panto Dick Whittington and the Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team were scheduled to open the rink on Friday, when the City Council said the opening was delayed due to a delay with the electrical inspection.

On Friday the council said it was hoped the rink would open on Saturday.

The city centre ice rink still closed

No reason has been given for the continued closure of the rink – and no information has been given as to when the rink will eventually open – the booking website is no longer taking bookings for today (Monday) – however, sessions are open to be booked tomorrow (Tuesday).

When Friday’s sessions were cancelled, the council said: “The operator will be contacting customers who booked for this date and providing the opportunity to rebook or receive a refund.”

Peterborough City Council advised The Peterborough Telegraph to contact Dash Events, who are running the rink, for more information. Dash Events have not responded to The Peterborough Telegraph’s request for information.

When it is finally ready, the new 20mx20m real ice rink will be open from 10am to 8pm (Sun-Thur) and 10am to 10pm (Fri-Sat) until , January 4. You can buy tickets online, starting from £6 depending on your session and ticket type. For more information, visit www.peterborough-ice.com

