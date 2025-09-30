Peterborough’s Cathedral Square Christmas tree chosen by councillor

A Peterborough councillor has chosen the Christmas tree which will be placed in Cathedral Square this winter.

Councillor Zameer Ali, Labour cabinet member for communities, poverty and public health, said this year’s tree was 42 feet tall and had been “carefully hand-picked” from Warwick.

He said: “The Christmas tree in Cathedral Square is something that brings people together year after year. It becomes a meeting point, a photo backdrop, and a symbol of the festive season for families, friends, and visitors.

The Cathedral Square Christmas Tree

“I truly hope that this year’s tree will bring joy, warmth, and a sense of togetherness to everyone who sees it and gathers around it. At a time when community spirit matters more than ever, I feel privileged to play a small part in creating a festive atmosphere that our city can be proud of.

“May this Christmas tree light up not only Cathedral Square, but also hearts across Peterborough as we celebrate the season. I now look forward to the lights switch-on event, which will mark the start of the city’s Christmas celebrations and create lasting memories for all who join us.”

Peterborough City Council has appealed for sponsorship throughout the year to fund the annual Christmas light switch on event in the city centre, needing £58,000 in total.

In September, it was revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph that only two firms had so far stepped up to sponsor the switch on, which normally attracts thousands of people every year, with just £4,000 raised.

Despite this, the council pledged to top up any remaining amount, using extra income gained from advertising to plug some of the gap.