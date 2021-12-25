Peterborough soccer school donate over 80 gifts to children in hospital this Christmas

Glenn and Harsh visit Peterborough City Hospital to drop off the presents.

One Touch Football, which was founded by Glenn Vaughan in 2007, delivers football, multi-sports and school cirriculum sessions to youngsters across the city, as we ll as further afield in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.

It has become a tradition that, every year, One Touch link up with Peterborough City Hospital to drop off sacks of donated presents. It was a tradition that began after Glenn’s own daughter was treated at the hospital.

This year, to put a smile on the faces of those facing spending Chsristmas in hospital on the Amazon Children’s Ward and other wards, One Touch, along with their 16+ Football Academy, dropped off over 80 gifts to be distributed among those on the wawrd on Monday (December 23).