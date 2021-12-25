Peterborough soccer school donate over 80 gifts to children in hospital this Christmas
A Peterborough soccer school has donated over 80 gifts to children in hospital this Christmas.
One Touch Football, which was founded by Glenn Vaughan in 2007, delivers football, multi-sports and school cirriculum sessions to youngsters across the city, as we ll as further afield in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.
It has become a tradition that, every year, One Touch link up with Peterborough City Hospital to drop off sacks of donated presents. It was a tradition that began after Glenn’s own daughter was treated at the hospital.
This year, to put a smile on the faces of those facing spending Chsristmas in hospital on the Amazon Children’s Ward and other wards, One Touch, along with their 16+ Football Academy, dropped off over 80 gifts to be distributed among those on the wawrd on Monday (December 23).
Glenn said: “It is something we have done every year since having my own little girl who was treated in PCH, it’s a tough time for everyone certainly children at this time who are in their so we hope our gifts were able to put a little smile on children’s and families faces.”