Peterborough Samaritans launches festive campaign to help support people this Christmas

Sue Horsley, Helena Pook, Martin Pestell and Eunice Reiss from Samaritans, Peterborough at the railway station. EMN-190121-113519009

Peterborough and District Samaritans, in conjunction with Samaritans UK, is today (Wednesday 1 December) launching its Christmas campaign to ensure volunteers are on-hand to provide emotional support throughout the festive season, which can be a particularly difficult time.

This Christmas, Samaritans volunteers – including those from Peterborough - will respond to more than 250,000 calls for help. They will make sure there’s always someone available to listen to anyone who is feeling alone or struggling this festive season.

Martin Cragg, director at Peterborough and District Samaritans, said: “Whilst many look forward to the Christmas period, at Samaritans we know this time of year can actually be a huge challenge for some people.

“Our amazing volunteers will, as they do every day, be giving their time this Christmas to anyone who needs emotional support. I think that is a pretty special gift to give. I’m so proud of the work Samaritans does, and I know what a huge difference it makes to people’s lives. So, for anyone who is struggling this Christmas time, Samaritans is here for them, for free, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

To help Peterborough Samaritans carry out their life-saving work, an appeal has been made to ‘Be A Samaritans Christmas Star’ this season. To make a donation, visit samaritans.org/donate-christmas and select Peterborough at the checkout. As little as £5 could enable Peterborough and District Samaritans to answer a call for help from somebody struggling this Christmas.

To find out other ways you can support Peterborough and District Samaritans, visit: https://www.samaritans.org/branches/peterborough/.