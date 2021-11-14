Peterborough nurseries launch their Christmas gift appeal

She said: It is still un-settling times for many people in terms of work and we have been a support for local families. There is a lot of normality coming back for most but if there is a situtation where we can help, we will. Part of the foundation is helping the community, helping raise funds for those some parents who may not be eligable for government funds so that their child can attend nursery or pre-school. “There are children that won’t receive a Christmas present because of family circumstances. We would appreciate any support or help.” On the second year of the appeal, Lora hopes this year can be even better and will continue into the next year. If anyone wishes to drop off a donation, presents can be left at any of the Stars Days nurseries or pre-school settings in Peterborough as well as at the head office at 172 Park Road, Peterborough. Any monetary donation will be used to buy Christmas presents for the children and any if there are any presents left over they will be donated to children centres. Furhter information can be found on their website.