Peterborough Hospital launches 'Giving Tree' appeal to make sure children can open a present on Christmas Day

A festive appeal has been launched at Peterborough City Hospital to ensure children have a present to open on Christmas Day.

The North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity ‘Giving Tree’ appeal has been launched today. The appeal was started a few years ago to help local underprivileged children in the community.

The campaign was started in 2015 by Natalie Styles-Hudson, Lead Nurse for Safeguarding People at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals.

More than 1,000 gifts were donated last year

The Giving Tree appeal asks staff and residents to buy presents for children of different ages. The presents are picked from an Amazon wish list and are then delivered to Natalie, who distributes the gifts, with the help of other key workers.

Natalie said: “The cost of living rises plus the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit everyone hard but some families have fallen on extreme financial hardship and are struggling to feed their children, let alone give them a Christmas present.

“I organise the Giving Tree each year for children and families living in poverty. I am always blown away by the generosity of people donating! When I talk to some of these families they said that people will never believe how much happiness the presents gave to their children. They spoke about their own relief as parents, that their children were happy on Christmas day. No matter how big or small the present is the children will find great happiness with it.”