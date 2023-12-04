Peterborough gets its skates on as open air ice rink opens for Christmas

Rink opened for first time over weekend

Peterborough slid into Christmas at the weekend with the opening of the festive ice rink.

This year the rink is an outdoor attraction, after being housed in a temporary structure last year.

Skating opened in time for shoppers to take a break from the hustle and bustle of Queensgate and Bridge Street – and also take a skate in the snowy wintry weather that hit the city over the weekend.

The rink will be open until Sunday, January 7. For tickets, or more information, visit https://www.gigantic.com/peterborough-ice-rink-tickets

1 . Ice Rink on Cathedral Square The rink opened at the weekend Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Ice Rink on Cathedral Square The rink opened at the weekend Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Ice Rink on Cathedral Square The rink opened at the weekend Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Ice Rink on Cathedral Square The rink opened at the weekend Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales