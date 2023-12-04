News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough gets its skates on as open air ice rink opens for Christmas

Rink opened for first time over weekend
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Dec 2023, 13:06 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 13:07 GMT

Peterborough slid into Christmas at the weekend with the opening of the festive ice rink.

This year the rink is an outdoor attraction, after being housed in a temporary structure last year.

Skating opened in time for shoppers to take a break from the hustle and bustle of Queensgate and Bridge Street – and also take a skate in the snowy wintry weather that hit the city over the weekend.

The rink will be open until Sunday, January 7. For tickets, or more information, visit https://www.gigantic.com/peterborough-ice-rink-tickets

The rink opened at the weekend Photo: David Lowndes

The rink opened at the weekend Photo: David Lowndes

The rink opened at the weekend Photo: David Lowndes

The rink opened at the weekend Photo: David Lowndes

