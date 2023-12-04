Peterborough gets its skates on as open air ice rink opens for Christmas
Rink opened for first time over weekend
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Dec 2023, 13:06 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 13:07 GMT
Peterborough slid into Christmas at the weekend with the opening of the festive ice rink.
This year the rink is an outdoor attraction, after being housed in a temporary structure last year.
Skating opened in time for shoppers to take a break from the hustle and bustle of Queensgate and Bridge Street – and also take a skate in the snowy wintry weather that hit the city over the weekend.
The rink will be open until Sunday, January 7. For tickets, or more information, visit https://www.gigantic.com/peterborough-ice-rink-tickets
