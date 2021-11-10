Peterborough garden centre appeals to find Santa

Dobbies is looking for a new Santa in Peterborough

While the real Father Christmas will be working hard at the North Pole in the run up to the big day, Dobbies Garden Centre is looking for someone who loves the spirit of Christmas to take on the role, bringing the magic of Christmas to life for customers of all ages. As well as working in the Grotto, and at Santa Paws, Santa will also meet with family groups at Dobbies’ festive breakfast events.

Sarah Murray, Partnership and Events Manager, said: “At Dobbies, we are committed to delivering memorable Christmas experiences and the role of Santa is vital to this. It’s a perfect role for an enthusiastic individual who loves the spirit of Christmas and wants to ensure family visits to our Peterborough store are perfect.”

Applicants are invited for the role of Santa, with a full training programme provided for the appointed candidate. This year, Santa School has gone digital and the successful applicant will have the opportunity to fully immerse themself in all things Christmas with Dobbies’ newly launched online learning platform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the online course, the new team member will come into the store for the store-specific side of the training, including walk-rounds, Grotto familiarisation and store procedures. Charity Autism Together will support on all skills required for the autism-friendly sessions.