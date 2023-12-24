Peterborough charity delivers hundreds of toys to children at Christmas

A Peterborough charity has gone the extra mile this Christmas – donating hundreds of toys to children in need of a boost during the festive season.

Shezad Yousaf From Unite 4 Humanity delivered 515 presents to a number of causes in the city – including Peterborough City Hospital’s Amazon Children’s Ward, PARCA, Honeyhill Child & Family Centre and the Paston Farm Foundation.

A food pallet was also delivered to Paston Farm Foundation Food Bank which recently lost its government funding.

The charity said a special thank you to Marc from Peterborough Regional Talent Centre for helping to fundraise for the cause.

