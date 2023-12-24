Peterborough charity delivers hundreds of toys to children at Christmas

Donation also made to Peterborough food bank
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 11:04 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 14:19 GMT

A Peterborough charity has gone the extra mile this Christmas – donating hundreds of toys to children in need of a boost during the festive season.

Shezad Yousaf From Unite 4 Humanity delivered 515 presents to a number of causes in the city – including Peterborough City Hospital’s Amazon Children’s Ward, PARCA, Honeyhill Child & Family Centre and the Paston Farm Foundation.

A food pallet was also delivered to Paston Farm Foundation Food Bank which recently lost its government funding.

The charity said a special thank you to Marc from Peterborough Regional Talent Centre for helping to fundraise for the cause.

Hundreds of presents have been delivered by the charity



Hundreds of presents have been delivered by the charity Photo: Unite 4 Humanity

The presents have been donated to a range of causes



The presents have been donated to a range of causes Photo: Unite 4 Humanity

A donation was also made to a Peterborough food bank



A donation was also made to a Peterborough food bank Photo: Unite 4 Humanity

Some of the presents went to the Amazon Ward at Peterborough City Hospital



Some of the presents went to the Amazon Ward at Peterborough City Hospital Photo: Unite 4 Humanity

