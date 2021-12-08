Peterborough care home spreads Christmas joy with Advent Calendars to pre-schools

Activity coordinators Kay and Alicia donated the well-received advent calendars and selection boxes.

Werrington Lodge Care Home have been supporting Rainbow Pre-School over the last couple of months.

Following their donation of arts and crafts supplies, the staff at Werrington Lodge wanted to spread some Christmas cheer with their latest donation of 80 advent calendars and selection boxes. Activities Coordinators, Kay and Alicia took them to Rainbow pre-school where they were greeted with smiling faces.

Deputy Manager at Rainbow Pre-School in Werrington, Jenny Leggott was ‘extremely pleased’ to receive the Christmas chocolates and thanked Werrington Lodge for their continued kindness over the last couple of months.

General Manager at Werrington Lodge, Anita Rowley said: “We really want to reach out to the local community to help and support local business, support with work experience and work with local schools.

“Ultimately to help improve the local connections for our residents to live their best lives full of fun activities, support and community groups