Peterborough businessman's generosity provides joy to youngsters at Great Ormond Street Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough businessman has provided a sackful of joy to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hospital, by donating games consoles and games.

Fletton man Daryl Williams, founder of Game Swap Shop UK, visited the world famous London Hospital today with the stack of goodies for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had raised £1,200 to donate the games for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) at his annual fundraiser.

Daryl with some of the items donated to the hospital

Daryl said; “Luckily, and touch wood, I have never had to use the amazing services of GOSH - I have a 13 year old son and the thought of anything happening to him scares me to death. I chose Great Ormond Street because they are an amazing cause, they obviously raise so much money but most of that goes to really important things like lifesaving equipment – but I've been told that they need things like the latest games consoles and games for their various rec rooms.

"The Game Swap Shop UK community gets together every Christmas and raises money to buy them the latest kit.

“We have done this every year since December 2020, and I personally have the privilege of going down and giving everything to them, which is amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Game Swap Shop UK is an app for UK gamers to swap their video games and hardware with eachother, quickly, safely and directly through the post.