Peterborough businessman's generosity provides joy to youngsters at Great Ormond Street Hospital
A Peterborough businessman has provided a sackful of joy to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hospital, by donating games consoles and games.
Fletton man Daryl Williams, founder of Game Swap Shop UK, visited the world famous London Hospital today with the stack of goodies for children.
He had raised £1,200 to donate the games for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) at his annual fundraiser.
Daryl said; “Luckily, and touch wood, I have never had to use the amazing services of GOSH - I have a 13 year old son and the thought of anything happening to him scares me to death. I chose Great Ormond Street because they are an amazing cause, they obviously raise so much money but most of that goes to really important things like lifesaving equipment – but I've been told that they need things like the latest games consoles and games for their various rec rooms.
"The Game Swap Shop UK community gets together every Christmas and raises money to buy them the latest kit.
“We have done this every year since December 2020, and I personally have the privilege of going down and giving everything to them, which is amazing.”
Game Swap Shop UK is an app for UK gamers to swap their video games and hardware with eachother, quickly, safely and directly through the post.
In October 2022 they won two Business Awards at the SME Cambridgeshire Business Awards and in December 2022 they came second for Innovation of the year at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.