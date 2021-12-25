North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara’s annual Christmas message

Shailesh Vara MP

“It has been another difficult year during which the Covid-19 pandemic has continued to impact on all of us.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those who have sadly lost loved ones to this deadly virus. My thoughts are also with those whose jobs and way of life have been disrupted in a way unimaginable before the pandemic. Young people in particular have experienced enormous disruption to the formative years of their lives and education.

“A huge thank you is due to all those working in the NHS, both clinical staff and support teams as well as those working in the health sector generally. I would also like to thank all the key workers working in a number of sectors, including in our schools, shops, utility companies and transport systems.

“And a big thank you is due to the thousands of volunteers who came forward to help those in their communities who are vulnerable or in need of help and assistance. It has been heartening to see that despite people having their own difficulties, they have been prepared to help others in this time of difficulty. It has truly brought forth the community spirit in our area.

“As we move forwards into 2022, we need to strike a balance between living our lives as normally as we can, while being mindful of taking the necessary precautions to ensure safety for ourselves and those who we come into contact with. Being properly vaccinated is crucial and I would urge all who are eligible to get fully vaccinated and take up their boosters when it is time to do so.