Nearly 150 Peterborough children to get presents this Christmas thanks to charity campaign

Nearly 150 children in Peterborough and the surrounding area will receive a present on Christmas Day thanks to a charity campaign.

A total of 146 youngsters will have a surprise to wake up to thanks to LV= General Insurance whose people, partners and suppliers have come together to donate toys to charity Family Action’s Christmas Toy Appeal. Over 1,500 toys in total have been donated by the insurer, which will be distributed around the UK.

Family Action provides emotional and practical support to over 60,000 families across the country, all year round, and the charity’s Toy Appeal, part of the charity’s annual ‘Make Theirs Magic’ campaign, supports families facing financial difficulty at Christmas. Last year, the Toy Appeal ensured that over 10,000 children had a gift under the Christmas tree.

Hundreds of presents have been donated to the campaign

This year, research from the charity revealed that 1 in 7 (14%) parents/carers surveyed said they won’t be able to afford to buy presents for their children this Christmas due to financial constraints.

David Holmes CBE, Chief Executive of Family Action, said: “Every family deserves comfort and joy at Christmas, but with the high costs of food and utilities, many will find their holiday season stressful and difficult and it does seem, this year, that Christmas magic is in short supply.

“This is where organisations like LV= come in and we want to thank all of their staff, partners and suppliers for their extremely generous donations. With their support, more families will have a special gift for their children and together, we can keep the magic of Christmas alive.”

