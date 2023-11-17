Mayor opens Peterborough Cathedral's Christmas Market as festive season officially begins in city

Market is being held on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18

City mayor Nick Sandford officially opened the Peterborough Cathedral Christmas Market this afternoon (Friday) to start the festive season.

The market is open today and tomorrow, and features more than 100 stalls selling handmade items, and is the perfect place to pick up stocking fillers and other Christmas gifts.

Tickets to enter the fair are available, with the last slots listed as being 8pm-9pm tonight. Tomorrow, the first slots are at 10am-11am, and finishes with 3pm-4pm slots.

Tickets are £2.20pp + booking fee online or £3pp on the door. Entry is staggered however there is no limit to the amount of time you can spend browsing.

You can book tickets online here; Christmas Craft and Gift Market Shopper Ticket at Peterborough Cathedral event tickets from TicketSource

1 . Peterborough Cathedral Christmas fair Gill and Trevor Atkinson from Gilly's Emporium Photo: David Lowndes

2 . Peterborough Cathedral Christmas fair Nadine Herrington-Porter with her The Moon Above gifts Photo: David Lowndes

3 . Peterborough Cathedral Christmas fair Opening by Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford and Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh Photo: David Lowndes