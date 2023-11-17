Mayor opens Peterborough Cathedral's Christmas Market as festive season officially begins in city
City mayor Nick Sandford officially opened the Peterborough Cathedral Christmas Market this afternoon (Friday) to start the festive season.
The market is open today and tomorrow, and features more than 100 stalls selling handmade items, and is the perfect place to pick up stocking fillers and other Christmas gifts.
Tickets to enter the fair are available, with the last slots listed as being 8pm-9pm tonight. Tomorrow, the first slots are at 10am-11am, and finishes with 3pm-4pm slots.
Tickets are £2.20pp + booking fee online or £3pp on the door. Entry is staggered however there is no limit to the amount of time you can spend browsing.
You can book tickets online here; Christmas Craft and Gift Market Shopper Ticket at Peterborough Cathedral event tickets from TicketSource