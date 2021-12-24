In Pictures: Youngsters take part in traditional Christingle services in Peterborough

Peterborough Cathedral’s annual service took place on Sunday (December 19),

The service sees youngsters create their own Christingle candle - made of an orange, decorated with a candle, red ribbon, dried fruits and sweets on cocktail sticks, which represent different parts of the Christian story.

The orange is said to represent the world, the lit candle representing Jesus, the red ribbon representing the blood of Christ, and the dried fruits and sweets representing the fruits of the Earth and the four seasons.

The service is always one of the highlights of the festive season at Peterborough Cathedral although this year, because of Covid guidelines, all places had to be pre-booked.

A spokesperson at the Cathedral said: “The Christingle service is always very special and this year was no exception. Each part of the Christingle symbolises an aspect of God’s care for the world and most especially his light shining in the darkness. Even though the congregation was smaller this year, due to pandemic restrictions, it was lovely to share this timeless story and to enjoy singing familiar Christmas carols together.”

Youngsters at Dogsthorpe also took part in a traditional Christingle at the school last Friday (December 17).

Peterborough Cathedral Christingle Service.

Cathedral choristers taking part in the service.

Peterborough Cathedral Christingle Service.

Peterborough Cathedral Christingle Service.