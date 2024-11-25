In Pictures: Santa and Eastenders star switch on Peterborough Christmas lights

By Stephen Briggs
Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:51 BST
Crowds gather in freezing temperatures for festive spectacular

Santa and Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison had the honour of switching on the Peterborough Christmas Lights.

A large crowd gathered in freezing temperatures to see the festive highlight of the year on Friday evening.

Cheryl – who played Heather in the soap – is starring as Fairy Godmother in The Cresset’s Cinderalla Panto this Christmas.

Along with the big switch on, there were a range of other musical performances on the night.

The city was only able to have a Christmas Lights switch on this year after the council put out an appeal for sponsorship to raise thousands of pounds.

Headline sponsor, Peterborough's Family Hubs, and others – Garfield Builders, Medesham Homes, Woodstone Fire, Howden Turbo UK, Doors Plus, Hudson Homes, Fuchsia Homecare, The Cresset, Pick Everard, Showcase Cinemas, Willmott Dixon and Keepmoat – all stepped up to provide funding.

A range of other Christmas activities are scheduled to take place in the city centre you can find out more by clicking here

The Santas prepare for the big moment

1. Peterborough Christmas Lights Switch On

The Santas prepare for the big moment Photo: David Lowndes

Switching on of the Christmas lights in Cathedral Square 2024.

2. Peterborough Christmas Lights Switch On

Switching on of the Christmas lights in Cathedral Square 2024. Photo: David Lowndes

The Key Theatre panto cast

3. Peterborough Christmas Lights Switch On

The Key Theatre panto cast Photo: David Lowndes

The Cathedral lit up on the night

4. Peterborough Christmas Lights Switch On

The Cathedral lit up on the night Photo: David Lowndes

