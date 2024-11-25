In Pictures: Santa and Eastenders star switch on Peterborough Christmas lights

Santa and Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison had the honour of switching on the Peterborough Christmas Lights.

A large crowd gathered in freezing temperatures to see the festive highlight of the year on Friday evening.

Cheryl – who played Heather in the soap – is starring as Fairy Godmother in The Cresset’s Cinderalla Panto this Christmas.

Along with the big switch on, there were a range of other musical performances on the night.

The city was only able to have a Christmas Lights switch on this year after the council put out an appeal for sponsorship to raise thousands of pounds.

Headline sponsor, Peterborough's Family Hubs, and others – Garfield Builders, Medesham Homes, Woodstone Fire, Howden Turbo UK, Doors Plus, Hudson Homes, Fuchsia Homecare, The Cresset, Pick Everard, Showcase Cinemas, Willmott Dixon and Keepmoat – all stepped up to provide funding.

A range of other Christmas activities are scheduled to take place in the city centre you can find out more by clicking here

1 . Peterborough Christmas Lights Switch On The Santas prepare for the big moment Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Christmas Lights Switch On Switching on of the Christmas lights in Cathedral Square 2024. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Christmas Lights Switch On The Key Theatre panto cast Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales