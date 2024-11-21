The tree is in place, and the decorations are up – and on Friday night, the full festive spirit will arrive in Peterborough.

The Christmas Lights Switch On is one of the biggest events in the annual calendar – and a large crowd is expected to brave the cold weather for the seasonal spectacular.

Festivities start at 5pm

This year Peterborough City Council was forced to appeal for sponsors to fund the event, with £56,000 raised to ensure it went ahead.

Thankfully, Headline sponsor, Peterborough's Family Hubs, and others – Garfield Builders, Medesham Homes, Woodstone Fire, Howden Turbo UK, Doors Plus, Hudson Homes, Fuchsia Homecare, The Cresset, Pick Everard, Showcase Cinemas, Willmott Dixon and Keepmoat – all stepped up to provide funding.

The tree itself – the centrepiece of the evening – arrived on Tuesday morning, and was lifted into place by a giant crane. Decorations are expected to be added on Friday morning.

The festivities themselves start at 5pm, with entertainment and live music.

The lights will be switched on by Father Christmas himself, accompanied by Cheryl Fergison (Heather from Eastenders) and Councillor Marco Cereste, Mayor of Peterborough, with the switch on expected at 7pm.

Music and entertainment will include performances from: Peterborough Cathedral Choir, PeeBee, Cast of Snow White, the Key Theatre Panto Pantomime, Teddy Newberry, Chanel Hughes, Peterborough Rock Choir, Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues, The Cast of Cinderella, The Cresset Pantomime and an Eddie Nash DJ set.

If people need a quiet area during the switch on, St. John's Church will be offering a serene space away from the crowds.

Revellers are advised to wrap up warm – as while the weather forecast is for dry weather, the temperatures are set to feel like they are below freezing – so grab your hat and scarf!

No ice rink this year

This year there will be no outdoor ice rink, as has been seen in previous years in the city centre.

However, in the run up to the big day, there will be a range of other festive activities taking pace.

The Cathedral Choir will be performing in Cathedral Square on December 2 between 4.45pm and 5.15pm.

Christmas Market schedule

A Christmas market will be set up in Bridge Street to allow people to pick up the perfect present for loved ones – or just a treat for themselves.

The schedule for stalls is:

The Brick Shack stall 1, 6, 7, 13, 15, 21, 22 and 28 December 2024

Beauty Scents stall 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 December 2024

The Little Golden Bears Workshop stall on 3 December 2024

Slade book stall on 7, 8, 15 and 24 December 2024

Cakes by Yasmin stall on 8, 12 and 23 December 2024

Lets Bee organic stall on 9, 10 and 11 December 2024

Surissa Jewellery Ltd stall on 9, 10 and 11 December 2024

Reading Monsters Children's book stall on 14 December 2024

Breast Cancer Support Group stall 19 December 2024

Joomies stall on 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 December 2024

Santa Claus is coming to town

Sally Rose's Rock Choir will perform on 6 December at 1.30pm and 20 December 2024 at 12pm on Cathedral Square.

Don't miss Encore Dance Academy showcase their skills at Cathedral Square on 8 December 2024 at 2.30pm.

Santa will be bringing his sleigh to Cathedral Square this December.

He will be at the Cathedral Arch on 7 December 2024, 9am to 4pm and 14 December 2024, 9am and 4pm courtesy of Deeping Lions.

You and the family can also visit the Santa sleigh at Cathedral Square on 21 December, 9am to 4pm, thanks to Whittlesey Lions.

Residents will be able to support local artists at the Christmas artisan market at Cathedral Square on 7 December 2024 and at the Cathedral Arch on 14 December 2024.

Soak up the spirit of the holidays on 8 and 15 December 2024 at Cathedral Square between 1pm and 2pm as the Salvation Army band fills the air with Christmas melodies.

You can also listen to festive tunes from the Salvation Army Band on 22 December at 2.45pm.

A Christmas food market will be held on 14 December 2024 at Cathedral Square.

Adult, amateur, mixed voice singing group Willow Singers will be bringing festive tunes to Peterborough on 14 December 2024. Head over to the Christmas tree between 12pm and 4pm to listen to their performance.

There will be a performance from the Ukulele Folk Group on Sunday 15 December at 11.30am on Cathedral Square.

Sombre service to remember The Fallen

A service and Christmas wreath laying ceremony to remember those who have lost their lives in conflict will take place during the festive season

This will take place on 19 December 2024 at the War Memorial on Bridge Street just outside of the Peterborough Town Hall.

The ceremony will start at 9.30am and will run until 11.30am.

More details about festive events in Peterborough are available at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/leisure-and-culture/christmas-in-peterborough

1 . Christmas in Cathedral Square The tree in Cathedral Square Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Cathedral Square Christmas Switching on of the Christmas lights 2023 at Peterborough Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Cathedral Square Christmas Switching on of the Christmas lights 2023 at Peterborough Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales