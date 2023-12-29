Help Peterborough's Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice - and get your Christmas Tree recycled
Residents can help out a much loved Peterborough charity – and stay green – by recycling their real Christmas Trees in January.
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice will travel to pick up the trees – for a donation to help them provide vital end of life care in Peterborough – between January 5 and January 9.
The scheme supported by Nene Valley Tree Services and Safe Local Trades.
The scheme is open to anyone living in the PE1, PE2, PE3, PE4, PE5, PE6 7, PE7, PE8, PE9 postcodes – but you have to register before January 1.
For more information visit https://www.sueryder.org/support-us/fundraise/events/christmas-treecycling-peterborough-2023