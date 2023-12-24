Follow the star: The best pictures from Peterborough primary school nativity plays (part one)
Youngsters take on roles of Mary, Joseph and shepherds in traditional school plays
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:07 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 13:52 GMT
Children across Peterborough have been following the star as they tell the story of the first Christmas during traditional nativity plays at school.
Parents have flocked to see the pupils on stage at primary schools across the city over the past few weeks, in what is a highlight of the Christmas season for many.
These are just some of the pictures The Peterborough Telegraph has taken this year – the second selection will be online later in the Christmas break.
1 / 3