First look at sound and light extravaganza inside Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral was transformed tonight by the opening of a new and spectacular sound and light presentation.
By Brad Barnes
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 17:56 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 18:07 GMT

The Manger, by Luxmuralis, takes you back to the very heart of the Christmas Story... to The Nativity and is timed to coincide with the start of Advent.

The stunning architecture of Peterborough’s iconic landmark is the canvas for a series of projections along with a beautiful original soundtrack to accompany the multi-sensory display, enhanced by the Cathedral’s wonderful acoustics.  

You can see this awe-inspiring light and sound extravaganza until Saturday. Get your tickets at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Luxmuralis 2023 at Peterborough Cathedral. Alistair Scriven (9 months)

1. The Manger

Luxmuralis 2023 at Peterborough Cathedral. Alistair Scriven (9 months) Photo: David Lowndes

Luxmuralis 2023 at Peterborough Cathedral. Elliott Scriven (7) and mum Charlotte Scriven

2. The Manger

Luxmuralis 2023 at Peterborough Cathedral. Elliott Scriven (7) and mum Charlotte Scriven Photo: David Lowndes

Luxmuralis 2023 at Peterborough Cathedral

3. The Manger

Luxmuralis 2023 at Peterborough Cathedral Photo: David Lowndes

Luxmuralis 2023 at Peterborough Cathedral

4. The Manger

Luxmuralis 2023 at Peterborough Cathedral Photo: David Lowndes

