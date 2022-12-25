What a year! Just when we thought that putting the worst of the pandemic behind us might bring us some kind of normality, Russia invaded Ukraine and triggered a new sense of fear about the future; throwing economies into turmoil, sending the cost of oil and gas spiraling, and leaving household

budgets in tatters.

We celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, only, a few months later, to mourn her passing. Meanwhile there was chaos at Westminster as three Prime Ministers came and went.

The Dean, Very Revd Chris Dalliston.

If all this were not enough we baked in summer temperatures breaking all records and reminding us of the reality and seriousness of climate change.

So, with all of this to contend with, will 2022 really be a Happy Christmas?

Well of course, at the heart of Christmas is a story of a young family made homeless by bureaucratic bungling, and refugees through the cruelty of a tyrant. It’s a challenging story that resonates with the experience of many today.

But it’s also a wonderful story of hope. Of the birth of a child, Jesus, destined to bring God’s healing to a wounded world; who grew up to teach people to love one another, to forgive one another, to serve one another.

