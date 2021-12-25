Dean of Peterborough’s annual Christmas message
The Dean of Peterborough, The Very Revd Chris Dalliston’s Christmas message to city residents:
“Once again, our Christmas celebrations are overshadowed by the pandemic and hemmed in by restrictions of one kind or another. Yet in the midst of so much uncertainty and anxiety it’s more important than ever this year that we remind ourselves of the extraordinary story at the heart of Christmas: the birth of Jesus, the One who was also named Emmanuel which means, God is with us.
“Whatever has happened, in war and peace, in every continent and island for over two thousand years, that has remained our hope, the reason for this season, the source of joy to a troubled world. Whatever our faith or belief, the angel’s message of peace and goodwill and God’s unconditional love is offered to all.
“May you experience that peace in your hearts and homes this Christmas.”