Christmas starts with a bang as Gold Medal winning gymnast starts the celebrations

Scores attend festive events in Peterborough over the weekend

The Christmas season got off to a stunning start with a series of festive events in Peterborough over the weekend.

The highlight was the big Cathedral Square switch on, which took place on Friday evening.

Star gymnast Jake Jarman had the honour of pressing the big button to start the celebrations, and he was joined on stage by a variety of musical acts, including rapper Xidus Pain, opera singer Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues, and band Upon This Rock.

There was also a special presentation for Jake from the council to celebrate his year, after he won medals at the Commonwealth, European and World championships.

The cast of Cresset Panto Peter Pan also took their turn on stage, alongside Father Christmas.

Work is now beginning to create the giant ice rink in the square.

The following day, Queensgate switched on their lights, and there was a big crowd for the spectacular event. The case of the production of Sister Act were on hand to perform the switch on.

The Cathedral also got in on the act, and hosted their annual Christmas Market, with a range of craft stalls on offer.

1. Peterborough Christmas lights switch on Christmas lights switch on in the City Centre 2022 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Christmas lights switch on Civic presentation to Jake Jarman with his parents Tony and Anna by Wayne Fitzgerald Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Christmas lights switch on Christmas lights switch on in the City Centre 2022 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Christmas lights switch on On stage, opera singer Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales