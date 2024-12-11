Children star in traditional Nativity play at Peterborough Cathedral
Event is one of the Christmas highlights for many families with young children
Young children were the stars of the show at the annual Nativity play at Peterborough Cathedral today.
Hundreds of youngsters were involved – all dressed in traditional costumes – took to the stage in front of proud parents, grandparents and siblings at the historic venue.
Around 400 children – from Reception classes and Year 6 classes – took part from the four Peterborough schools that are part of the Spirit Federation – Winyates, Paston Ridings, Orton St John and Barnack primary schools.