Christmas service sees children lighting special candles in Cathedral

The annual Christingle service was held at Peterborough Cathedral at the weekend, with scores of youngsters lighting their candles and singing Christmas carols.

The service was held on Sunday, and the historic building was packed with families.

During the service, children are given oranges, decorated with sweets, a ribbon and a candle.

Traditionally the orange represents the world, the lit candle represents Jesus, and the sweets represent the four seasons and the fruits of the Earth.

Along with being given their Christingle, children joined in with Christmas carols, as the countdown to the big day continues.

