News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Children light up Peterborough Cathedral at festive Christingle service

Christmas service sees children lighting special candles in Cathedral

By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 10:10am

The annual Christingle service was held at Peterborough Cathedral at the weekend, with scores of youngsters lighting their candles and singing Christmas carols.

The service was held on Sunday, and the historic building was packed with families.

During the service, children are given oranges, decorated with sweets, a ribbon and a candle.

Traditionally the orange represents the world, the lit candle represents Jesus, and the sweets represent the four seasons and the fruits of the Earth.

Along with being given their Christingle, children joined in with Christmas carols, as the countdown to the big day continues.

1. Peterborough Cathedral Christingle Service 2022

Children taking part in the service

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Cathedral Christingle Service 2022

Scores of children took part in the event

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Cathedral Christingle Service 2022

The service took place on Sunday

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Cathedral Christingle Service 2022. Twins Santino and Daya Pjetergjokaj

Twins Santino and Daya Pjetergjokaj take part in the service

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Peterborough CathedralCathedralEarthJesus