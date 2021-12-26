A great turnout for carols on the green
Residents of the Ortons enjoyed a seasonal evening of carols, mince pies and mulled wine as Carols on the Green returned this year and proved more popular than ever.
Led by Rev Imogen Falvey of Holy Trinity Orton Longueville and held in the open air on Botolph Green, local people joined the school choir from St Augustine’s C of E Junior School singing a host of festive favourites.
Mulled wine and mince pies were available courtesy of Vann Budgens of Sugar Way, served in a pop-up café.
“To avoid single use plastic wine glasses we encouraged people to bring their own re-useable mugs or glasses and about a quarter of people did just that. It’s a first step towards making our local events more sustainable” said John Sharman, chairman of Botolph Green Residents’ Association.
“We have a superb public space here on Botolph Green, and I am delighted that, despite the pandemic, one again we could bring people together safely for some Christmas cheer.”