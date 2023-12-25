A Christmas message from the Dean of Peterborough The Very Revd Christopher Dalliston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How shall we celebrate Christmas this year? We’re told that angels brought “glad tidings and news of great joy” to the shepherds that first Christmas day, but with war in Ukraine and the Middle East, worries over climate change and our own struggles with the cost of living, does the idea of a “merry little Christmas” sometimes ring a bit hollow?

When we sing our carols at the Cathedral are we just kidding ourselves and burying our heads in the sand? Of course, we aren’t. The fact is that the angel’s message of “Peace on earth, goodwill to all!” has never been more relevant. Because when we mark the birth of Jesus as Prince of Peace, we’re really committing ourselves to work for that peace in our own families, among our own friends and in our own communities.

