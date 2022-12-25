I am delighted to send a Christmas message on behalf of the Muslim communities of Peterborough, to all Christian people of Peterborough and elsewhere, and wish them Merry Christmas and a very happy and prosperous New Year.

After nearly 3 years of Covid 19 restriction - in which thousands of people sadly lost their loved ones and even hundreds of people in Peterborough lost their family members and friends - we are now somewhat ‘Free’ from such restrictions even though this deadly disease is still affecting many people and we still need to follow the guidelines for our protections.

During the Covid 19 many people were facing financial hardship and now thousands of people are facing similar hardship due to sky high prices in energy bills as well as high prices in food and other essential items.

Abdul Choudhuri with chief constable Nick Dean

The teaching of Islam and Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him -is to help the people in need where ever they reside. One of the 3rd Pillar of Islam is charity- During Covid 19 period Muslim communities- Mosques, businesses, takeaways, restaurants, political activists, welfare associations and individuals worked extremely hard to supply the food and other essentials items to the vulnerable and homeless people every day of the week without any break along with other organisations. It is the same challenge now for Muslims and non Muslims to help the poor and needy people.

The management of the Faizan e Madinah Mosque - as always -has already launched an appeal for such noble deeds to its worshipers to raise money to help the needy people- and I am sure other Mosques under the umbrella of Joint Mosques Council will do likewise if they have not already started. We have already donated hygienic items and worm clothes to the Asylum seekers who are living in undesirable conditions and will do more so in future.

We should spend less money on ourselves at Christmas time and help the needy people - It is the best way to celebrate the Christmas.

Teaching of Christianity through Prophet Jesus peace be upon him and of Islam through Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him is - to love, care and help the needy and most vulnerable people. I am sure not only Muslims and Christians but other communities will ensure that no one, at least In Peterborough, stays hungry or lives in cold conditions at Christmas time but beyond Christmas.

It is the responsibility of the government to do far more than just tokenism to help the poor and elderly people in this very difficult situation rather than spending billions of pounds on armaments- making new jet fighters and sending millions of pound worth of arms to Ukraine. They need to take steps with all other countries to stop this unjustifiable war between Russia and Ukraine which is partly the cause of high prices of energy bills- Talk talk is better than war war-but it appears that trade comes before humanity.

It was indeed very sad that this year we lost her majesty the Queen Elizabeth II- our deepest sympathies go to the Royal family and our best wishes the new King Charles III

