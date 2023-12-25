Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we look forward to Christmas, I am aware that for many, especially this year, Christmas will be a time of stress and concern. Trying to make the ‘perfect’ Christmas when time and money are short, when families may be distant and when it seems like the peace and joy that is written on our Christmas cards is a long way from the reality.

What we must remember is that the first Christmas was far from perfect, a young girl giving birth in a strange place without even the comfort of friends or family with her, but the birth of Jesus brought all that we need. If we just believe in Him we too can find eternal joy and peace no matter what our material circumstances.

So this Christmas I ask you step aside from the busyness, from the social media stories of the perfect dinner and decorations, and to ask Jesus to shine light in your heart so that you might share with others the wonder that it is to know Jesus and allow Him to bring you peace and joy this Christmas and always.