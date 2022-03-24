Drivers who use their mobile phone at the wheel will face strict new laws from tomorrow (Friday 25 March).

Motorists are being warned that changes to legislation around phone use while driving could expose millions more to fines and penalty points as a long-standing loophole is closed.

Currently, it is against the law to use a handheld phone to make or receive calls or messages while driving but outdated language in the legislation means activities such as taking photos or scrolling through music playlists aren’t illegal.

However, from 25 March, the law is being updated to reflect the capabilities of modern phones and stop their use in virtually all circumstances.

The new law will ban any use of handheld devices while driving

What are the changes to the law?

The original law was created 17 years ago and banned “interactive communication” but not other offline uses. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the updates to the rules were being made to reflect the wide range of functions of modern smartphones and effectively ban any phone use while driving.

Under the changes, the law will be expanded to make it an offence to use a phone or other handheld device for non-connected mobile application actions while driving, including while stopped at traffic lights or in traffic jams. This will include but isn’t limited to:

Illuminating the screen

Unlocking the device

Checking the time

Checking notifications

Rejecting a call

Composing text messages or emails to save in drafts

Taking photos or videos

Using the phone’s camera as a mirror

Searching for music stored on the phone

Searching for photos or other images stored in the phone

Dictating voice messages into the phone

Reading a book downloaded on the phone

Playing a game downloaded on the phone

The law changes the rules around using a phone at a drive-through

Are there any exceptions?

Yes. As before, drivers will still be allowed to make emergency 999 calls where it would be unsafe or impractical to stop.

An new exemption is also being introduced that will allow for using contactless payment at locations such as drive-through restaurants.

What are the fines and penalties?

Breaking the revised law will carry the same punishment as before.

That means offenders will be issued a fixed £200 fine and six penalty points on their licence. For drivers caught within two years of passing their test that is enough to have their licence revoked.

‘Potentially fatal’

A spokesman for road safety group Gem Motoring Assist urged drivers to brush up on the law and not to use their phone when driving.

He commented: “We know that using a mobile phone whilst driving is an extremely dangerous action which puts not only the offenders at risk, but anyone who happens to be in or near their vehicle.

“The updated law removes any opportunity to interpret what’s allowed and what’s not. If you’re holding a phone while driving – and that includes when you’re stopped at lights or in a queue – you can be prosecuted.