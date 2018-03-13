Awards joy for Stamford’s The Mad Turk restaurant

A chef has spoken of his pride after his restaurant’s recognition at a national awards night.

The sixth British kebab Awards was held in London last night.

The Mad Turk in St Paul’s Street, Stamford, was one of 10 finalists in the running to be crowned Best Kebab Restaurant (Regional).

The title went to Turknaz Restaurant in Whitley Bay, but the “highly recommended” runner-up slot was filled by the popular Stamford eaterie, known for its traditional, rustic Turkish Cypriot food.

“Shelly (his wife) and I are very chuffed to effectively come second in in the 6th British Kebab Awards,” said chef-patron Kaz Kazim.

“For us and the team here at The Mad Turk we were thrilled at the nomination and to achieve ‘highly recommended’ is great recognition from one’s industry.

“We want to say a huge thanks to all that voted, including our own MP Nick Boles.

“I am enormously touched by all the support.”

Peterborough’s Turkish Kitchen restaurant in New Road, in the city centre, was a finalist in the Best Value Restaurant category, which was won by Gokyuzu in Harringay, London.

Annette Henn, part of the team behind the restaurant, said she was thrilled to have made the finals.