Urgent improvement is needed at these food outlets after a damning verdict on hygiene levels by the Food Standards Agency

Thirteen takeaways and food stores fell foul of Food Standards Agency inspectors during their latest inspections.

One of the businesses to receive a 1 star rating is MERKUR Slots on Lincoln Road.

A spokesperson for the company said: “At MERKUR Slots in Millfield, no hot food is prepared or served on site, however we do serve a number of complimentary packaged snacks and confectionery to our customers, such as crisps and chocolate.

"The recent Food Standards Agency visit has highlighted some improvements to our management systems and checks that we immediately put in place to remedy these issues, working with the FSA to ensure we maintain our usual high standards of hygiene and working practices.”

Establishments are given a 0 to 5 rating, with those rated five deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, while those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

Where possible, the Peterborough Telegraph has attempted to contact all establishments featured for comment before publication.

All information is taken from the Food Standards Website and is correct as of March 16.

These are the other businesses in Peterborough, which were given one or no stars during their latest inspections.

1 . Chinese Chef (107 Belsize Avenue, Woodston) Rating: 1 star Last inspection: 25 Aug 2022

2 . Hassan's Grill (74 Oundle Road, Woodston) Rating: 1 star Last inspection: 6 May 2022.

3 . Islamic International Store (235 Gladstone Street, Millfield) Rating: 1 star Last inspection: 7 Dec, 2022

4 . Khan Superstore (107b Cromwell Road Millfield) Rating: 1 star Last inspection: 16 June 2022