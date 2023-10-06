Youngsters enjoying themselves at Liquid under-18s night - in 2009
Today’s gallery is from one of those early evening special occasions for under-18s at Peterborough’s Liquid nightclub back in 2009.
By Brad Barnes
Published 6th Oct 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 09:58 BST
They were quite a regular thing at the New Road venue for a couple of years and were often referred to as “nappy nights”.
The young clubbers in the photos will be all grown up now of course, but if you recognise someone be sure to let them know.
